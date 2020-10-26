CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday a letter, on official gubernatorial letterhead and featuring his signature, encouraging some 133,000 households to apply for CARES Act funds to help defray delinquent utility bills has nothing to do with the general election campaign.
Justice on four occasions during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing said he was unaware of the letter, which went out last week, at one point stating, “We’re going to try to get money out and protect our people that are struggling with their utility bills, and I’m sorry, I just don’t know about the letter going out on my letterhead.”
Copies of the letter, dated Oct. 1 but received by recipients late last week, start out by stating, “As your governor, I have said from the very beginning of this pandemic that I was going to do everything in my power to help every West Virginian affected during this difficult time. That is why is why I have allocated $25 million of CARES Act funding to provide much needed relief to West Virginians who are struggling to pay their utility bills due to economic hardships caused by COVID-19.”
The $25 million is part of more than $1.25 billion of federal funding West Virginia received in April to help state residents and businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice first announced in June he would set aside $25 million of those funds to help West Virginians pay delinquent utility bills, but did not announce the launch of the program until Oct. 21, shortly before the letters began arriving at eligible households.
After explaining the application process for the funds, Justice closes the letter by stating, “I pray these funds give you some peace of mind. I know West Virginians are some of the most resilient people on earth, and I know we will get through this pandemic if we stay together and stay West Virginia Strong.”
House Finance Committee minority chairman Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, on Monday called the timing of the letter, and the launch of the program itself, “outrageous.”
“I’m pleased some people are getting some help, even if it’s too little too late, since he’s had that money since April,” Bates said. “To do it on the start of early voting, it just smells.”
Justice announced the launch of the CARES Act utilities relief program Oct. 21, the first day of early voting in the state and 13 days before the Nov. 3 general election.
Monday, Justice said it took that long to get the program vetted by the Public Service Commission, utility companies and by BDO, the private accounting firm the Justice administration has used frequently.
“The very second we got the green light to go, we go, and then there’s somebody out in some political camp or some reporter who says, ‘They’re doing it right before the election,’ to which I say bull snot,” Justice said.
PSC spokeswoman Susan Small confirmed there were delays in launching the program, explaining why the letters from Justice are dated Oct. 1 but the program was announced and the letters sent out only last week.
“It was a case of, ‘We’re ready to go, no, there’s one more problem. We’re ready to go, no there’s another problem,’” she said, saying the PSC acted as a liaison between the Governor’s Office and larger utility companies in the state.
Small said it is her understanding major utility companies sent letters last week to delinquent customers notifying them of the program, adding, “I can’t tell you why the governor sent his own letter.”
At one point during Monday’s briefing, Justice relayed a statement from an aide off-camera, saying, “The utilities included our letter in their own mailings. There wasn’t any additional postage I know of.”
Small also said she does not know why the CARES Act funds apply only to utility bills dated March 1 to July 31, a period when most West Virginians received $1,200 federal stimulus checks and many unemployed West Virginians were eligible for $600 a week in supplemental unemployment benefits.
“The basic parameters of the plan were all done by the Governor’s Office,” she said.
Justice said Monday allegations there is a political motive behind his letter or the timing of the relief program make him nauseous.
Bates, however, said Monday it’s not uncommon for incumbents to go around the state announcing new projects and awarding grants in the weeks leading up to elections.
“Justice has taken it to a whole new level,” Bates said. “He’s going around the state like Oprah Winfrey, giving out other people’s money.”
Justice downplayed the costs of issuing his letter, using a metaphor: “Do you realize you’re talking about rat pellets when there’s elephant pellets all around us?”
Also during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing:
• Justice and state COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh reiterated the need for West Virginians to remain vigilant as new cases of COVID-19 nationally are setting records in the third, and potentially most serious, spike of the pandemic to date.
Justice noted the seven-day rolling average of new cases nationally hit a new record of 68,787 Sunday after hitting single-day records in excess of 83,000 new cases Friday and Saturday.
Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University, blamed the national spike on pandemic fatigue as people tire of following rules and restrictions, including mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding crowds and gatherings.
“People are exhausted by all the requirements and constraints,” he said.
• Justice disputed a statement made Sunday by Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who said, “We’re not going to control the pandemic. We’re going to control the fact we get vaccines, therapeutics, and other mitigations.”
Said Justice, “I don’t think the president’s office is saying, ‘Let’s quit trying to stop this thing. Let’s just manage it with vaccines and therapeutics.’”
However, Justice said treatment options for COVID-19 have improved significantly since March, citing Trump’s recovery from the virus as an example.
As for one reason why COVID-19 is spiking nationally, Justice said, “You’ve got the election going on. You’ve got people going everywhere and everything. That’s got to be causing some of the issues.”