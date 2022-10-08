The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DHHR Split-Veto
Buy Now

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gives his State of the State speech in the House Chambers on Jan. 27 in Charleston.

 Chris Dorst | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice plans to ask West Virginia lawmakers for at least one more across-the-board teacher, school service personnel and state employee pay raise, effective next school/fiscal year.

County schools superintendents said Justice mentioned raises when he spoke to them last week about his opposition to proposed state constitutional Amendment 2. On Thursday, Justice confirmed his plans to HD Media.

Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.