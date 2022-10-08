CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice plans to ask West Virginia lawmakers for at least one more across-the-board teacher, school service personnel and state employee pay raise, effective next school/fiscal year.
County schools superintendents said Justice mentioned raises when he spoke to them last week about his opposition to proposed state constitutional Amendment 2. On Thursday, Justice confirmed his plans to HD Media.
“We’ve had three nice pay raises,” said the Republican governor, whose final term ends in January 2025. “We haven’t perfected it right yet, but I’m going to stand behind doing the fourth one, immediately, you know, when we come back into session. And then, somewhere along the way, I’m very hopeful, before I leave, we’ll be able to do the fifth one.”
The next regular legislative session begins in January.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said Thursday he wasn’t aware of the governor’s plan to seek additional pay raises.
“The fact of the matter is we’ve been talking about it now for four or five months on the Senate side,” Blair said. “We’re the ones that drove the last 5% pay raise.”
He said that, while the Senate has been preparing that long for a raise, it still needs to see where the resources are. He said he also needs to discuss the issue with his fellow Republican senators.
“We have not completed that analysis, but we frankly believe that we can do it, so this is nothing new,” Blair said.
“The governor is coming out with this, trying to buy votes for his opposition to the constitutional Amendment No. 2,” he added.
Blair and other Republican senators who support Amendment 2 have been publicly sparring with Justice, who is traveling around West Virginia with his popular pet bulldog and urging people to vote the measure down. Justice is instead pushing a plan to cut the personal income tax rate.
The amendment, if voters pass it Nov. 8, would allow the Legislature to lower or eliminate certain property taxes. Among those are machinery, equipment and inventory taxes businesses must currently pay, and personal vehicle taxes.
“They can get themselves another pay raise,” Blair said of state and school employees, “by getting rid of the automobile tax on their automobile.”
It’s unclear where House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, stands on providing another raise. House spokeswoman Ann Ali said Hanshaw was traveling Thursday afternoon.
Justice said he will request another across-the-board 5% pay raise. Those past pay bumps didn’t necessarily mean a 5% increase to any individual employee’s salary.
Instead, he and the Legislature gave all these workers the same dollar amount bump based on what would be a 5% increase to the average state salary at that time. That meant employees who were already paid above average got less than a 5% raise to their own salaries, and those paid below average got a bigger boon.
“I definitely believe that our state employees, with our surpluses that we have and where they have brought us to, I mean they’ve done so much good work, we’ve all pulled the rope together and everything,” Justice said, “and I’m a real believer that what we should do is we should stand with the hard-working, you know, men and women that get their dinner buckets and go to work every day.”
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.
