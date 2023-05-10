Governor Jim Justice, right, presents Band Director Tim James with the Governor’s Cup for winning the Cabell Midland Marching Band series and their 11th consecutive State Marching Band Championship on Tuesday at Cabell Midland High School.
The Cabell Midland Marching Knights perform before being presented the Governor’s Cup for winning the Governor’s Cup Marching Band series and their 11th consecutive State Marching Band Championship on Tuesday at Cabell Midland High School.
West Virginia Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith speaks as the Cabell Midland Marching Knights recieve the Governor’s Cup for winning the Governor’s Cup Marching Band series and their 11th consecutive State Marching Band Championship on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School.
The Cabell Midland Marching Knights are presented the Governor’s Cup for winning the Governor’s Cup Marching Band series and their 11th consecutive State Marching Band Championship on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School.
West Virginia Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith speaks as the Cabell Midland Marching Knights recieve the Governor’s Cup for winning the Governor’s Cup Marching Band series and their 11th consecutive State Marching Band Championship on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Cabell Midland High School.
ONA — For the 11th year in a row, the Cabell Midland Marching Knights won the State Marching Band Championship and for the second straight year, it won the Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series.
Gov. Jim Justice visited the high school on Tuesday to present the award and congratulate the students.
“First and foremost, one of the things that we’re so proud of in Cabell County is that all of our students have an opportunity to participate in the arts program, whether that be traditional art, band, choir, orchestra. It’s something that we feel provides for a well-rounded education,” said Superintendent Ryan Saxe.
“But specifically today, our band students, they work so hard day in and day out, preparing for their band competitions to compete across the state of West Virginia, and being able to have them recognized by the governor this afternoon is something we’re just so honored and appreciative of.”
Band is a year-round extracurricular activity. Students put in hours practicing at summer band camp, after school and on Saturday mornings before competitions. There are about 130 students in Cabell Midland’s band.
“I think it’s really great that the governor is coming here to showcase our program, and it really shows that he cares about the arts in West Virginia and I think that’s amazing,” said Chris Isom, a senior and assistant drum major.
Samantha Pay, a senior and head drum major, said it was nice for the band members to be honored for their hard work.
“I think recognition is a big thing because for the amount of work we put in, we don’t really get recognized as much as we should,” said Eli Black, a junior and center snare.
Isom and Pay both plan to attend college in the fall and have considered joining the marching band at their schools. They both said they appreciate the experiences they’ve had by participating in marching band in high school.
“If you look at the research, it tells you that students who are involved in the arts also perform better academically. And that is proven throughout our music groups. If you look at our marching band, if you look at our show choir, if you look at our Collegium Musicum, they are some of our best and brightest students in the building and their time spent in the arts only enhances their academics, I can’t say any better than that,” said Kelly Daniels, Cabell Midland associate principal.
