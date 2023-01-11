CHARLESTON — Lawmakers asked for a big splash when it came to a personal income tax reduction and Gov. Jim Justice did a cannonball Wednesday during his State of the State address.
Justice proposed a 50% across-the-board personal income tax reduction during his 7 p.m. speech before lawmakers at the State Capitol.
During his speech, Justice said Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, both asked for a “big splash” when it comes to tax cuts.
“Either don’t do it or make a big splash,” Justice said. “And so here comes me, cannonballing into the pool. By god, I’ll make a big splash. I will promise you that.”
Justice envisioned introducing the tax cuts in increments, 30% the first year and 10% the following two years. Such a drastic proposal will draw people to the state, he said.
“Now, honest to Pete, absolutely, the word will ring all over the world, and people will come,” Justice said. “I hope and pray that we’ll move and move quickly and just show the people how serious we are in West Virginia.”
Earlier in his speech, Justice hinted again at the possibility he will seek office in Washington.
“I won’t be your governor a whole lot longer, but I sure won’t go away. In fact, you’ll probably be able to find me at home, or you may find me in Washington. But one of the two places I’ll be. And I’ll try to watch as best I can, and help as best I can, no matter what I’m doing,” Justice said.
Justice proposed a minimum salary of $1,000 for all state retirees with 25 years of service, as well as a one time payment of $1,500.
The governor also proposed a $40 million adjustment for local hospitals to bolster reimbursements from the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency. He also proposed putting $100 million into the PEIA fund.
“You know, our hospitals are the lifeblood of all of our communities are they not? Literally, like it or not like it, but when they take a PEIA patient in and everything, a lot of times, it becomes a burden rather than a plus. We need to help them out,” Justice said.
Earlier in the day, the Senate suspended rules and passed a bill increasing the reimbursement rate for PEIA to 110% of the Medicare rate.
Justice also proposed a school-aid formula increase of $37 million for assistant teachers in first-grade classrooms.
“We’ll start there. We need our kids to be better educated. There’s no question whatsoever about that. I salute our speaker because he campaigned this effort, and he thought this effort was really good. And so do I,” Justice said.
Justice once again proposed $1 million toward the state’s food banks. He also proposed setting aside $10 million to fight hunger in West Virginia.
“All of us can leave here and go to Wendy's and hang out. We can. Babydog would love that,” Justice said. “The one thing that we should absolutely do, especially with us doing how well we’re doing right now, is put a stake in the sand to some way say we’re going to stop hunger in West Virginia,” Justice said.
The governor also presented his proposal for $677 million in unused American Rescue Plan Act funding. Justice proposed setting $500 million aside for the Economic Enhancement Fund and $177 million for water and sewer projects.
Justice also proposed a bill directing school systems to put all curriculum online.
“We must ensure that schools have the responsibility to the students and the parents and not to a bunch of special interest groups,” Justice said. “All of our parents deserve to know exactly what’s going on in a classroom.”
For the fourth time, Justice proposed a 5% pay raise for all state workers.
“When it really boils down to it, we’ve got to be able to compete,” Justice said. “We can afford to do this. And, absolutely, I think it gives us the opportunity to attract better and better and better.”
The governor said he wants to bucket $15 million for the HOPE Scholarship program.
“HOPE Scholarship gives choice. We should have choice. There’s no question we should have choice. As it continues to grow, why in the world why do we need to hit these brick walls,” Justice said.
Justice also proposed putting $75 million into higher education deferred maintenance.
“We've let it go too long. Our buildings are about to fall down … We’ve got to do something to help there,” Justice said.
Justice proposed an additional $20 million for the Governor’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Initiative to help alleviate nursing shortages. He also proposed an additional $10 million for a similar fund for emergency medical service workers.
“At one point and time during the COVID situation, we had 2,000 beds in this state we couldn’t staff. Think about it,” Justice said. “Probably, we lost a bunch of people because of it. We had to do something. We started this initiative and it has absolutely knocked it out of the park. The EMS situation is the same thing.”
Vacancies in the Department of Corrections continue to be a concern, Justice said.
“In some of our border counties, we have a 70% vacancy. You’ve got to address that,” Justice said. “We have an obligation to take care of our prisoners, and we’re going to awaken to something not very good there if we don’t watch out.”
Justice also discussed the embattled Department of Health and Human Resources. Hours after the Senate suspended rules and passed a bill to split the department into three agencies, Justice touted the changes that have already been made, including the appointment of Interim Secretary Jeffrey Coben and advisers Dr. Clay Marsh and retired Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer.
“We can make it better. It didn’t get in this mess over the last couple of years. This is the culmination of a problem that’s been there many … decades,” Justice said.