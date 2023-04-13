CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he is satisfied with the pace of changes being made at the West Virginia State Police.
Last month, ongoing allegations of wrongdoing culminated in the forced resignation of then-Superintendent Jan Cahill and the reassignment of two majors who held top positions within the administration of the department.
Justice said he wants to give the new superintendent, Lt. Col. Jack Chambers, who took over less than a month ago, leeway to make changes in his own time.
“It’s not my goal to have a whole bunch of scalps. It’s just not,” Justice said during a briefing Wednesday.
Joseph Comer, a trooper from Jackson County, has come forward in the news media as the author of a letter outlining misconduct at the highest levels of the department. The letter was sent about six months ago to state leaders and the news media. It contained enough specificity to spark an investigation by the state Department of Homeland Security.
The letter alleged a range of wrongdoing, from marital affairs between top department leaders to the theft of money by an off-duty captain from a casino patron to a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute.
Comer, who was arrested on charges related to domestic violence prior to a scheduled grievance hearing, is alleging that he is the target of retaliation.
On Wednesday, Justice said he is troubled by allegations Comer has made in the news media that his supervisors ignored him when he brought up problems in the department.
“The biggest part of the problem is when someone brought issues or problems to someone who was a superior and nothing was done, or it was covered up. That becomes maybe a bigger problem than the acts themselves,” Justice said. “If it’s true that he went to supervisors and reported things, and nothing was done or it was covered up, that’s bad stuff. It’s really bad stuff, and I expect Jack Chambers to get to the bottom of that.”
In addition, the department is facing lawsuits from two women who allege they were drugged, kidnapped and raped by the same trooper in Logan County in separate incidents in July and December of 2021.
The FBI is investigating the rape cases, as well as the February death of Edmond Exline, who was tased by a trooper during an encounter on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County.
The trooper in the rape case, as well as three troopers in Berkeley County incident, are on administrative leave.
“I want an absolute investigation into what happened on I-81. From the standpoint of the potential rapes or the alleged rapes, we’ve got to get to the bottom of all that,” Justice said. “But absolutely we’ve got to be patient enough to give the man his due time to be able to get to the bottom of it and to get to the bottom of it correctly.”
It’s too early to judge Chambers based on the number of “scalps” he’s collected, Justice said.
“I think we’re still in the early stages of someone coming in and trying to make it better. To step back and try to judge just because we don’t have a line of people who have been severely reprimanded or whatever it may be, I really don’t think it’s fair to judge Jack Chambers on that,” Justice said.
Justice was clear, however, that he does expect results.
“I will promise this to anybody. If we absolutely think we’re just going to drag along and people are going to forget about it, and we’re not going to act, and we’re not going to get things right, then we’ll have to have another colonel,” Justice said. “I’ll demand that the job is done but I have all the confidence in the world we could never have selected anybody better than Jack Chambers. But give him his due.”
Justice added, “I want exactly what you want. I want the conclusions of the investigations. I want the people that are the bad actors to have the right consequences. But I want more than anything for us to get on the right path of honor beyond belief for all the folks in the State Police that are doing great work every day and for the agency, perpetually, as we go forward.”