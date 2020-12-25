CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday thanked the state’s residents for the sacrifices that they are making this holiday season to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“You’ve got people that are sitting at home, and I wish so much that they could be with their families. There’s a lot of great friends and loved ones that all of us haven’t been able to be with today and we hate it like crazy,” Justice said during a Christmas Day briefing. “All I can say is that, in every way, I appreciate so much all the great work that all the people are doing all around me in every capacity. Their courage is unmatched and, absolutely, their devotion to each and every one of us is unbelievable.”
During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Jim Justice provided another update on West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine administration rate, announcing that 28,623 of 60,875 total doses delivered in West Virginia to date have now been administered.
Justice’s office says the 47.01% vaccination rate is the highest of any state in the nation based on information from Bloomberg.com, with Maine ranking 2nd in the nation at approximately 28%.
He also noted that, due to the holidays, the West Virginia Department of Education will release the next School Alert System map update on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 78,836 total COVID-19 cases and 1,247 deaths, 20 of which were newly reported Friday. They included a 68-year-old man from Cabell County.
“As we celebrate this holiday, many West Virginians have lost loved ones, have loved ones who are sick, or may be sick themselves, while others are coping with separation from friends and family as we stay distanced,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in a news release.
Reported cases per county: Barbour (668), Berkeley (5,650), Boone (986), Braxton (253), Brooke (1,267), Cabell (4,828), Calhoun (121), Clay (243), Doddridge (227), Fayette (1,629), Gilmer (345), Grant (710), Greenbrier (1,294), Hampshire (907), Hancock (1,686), Hardy (699), Harrison (2,666), Jackson (1,073), Jefferson (2,190), Kanawha (8,193), Lewis (465), Lincoln (700), Logan (1,525), Marion (1,613), Marshall (1,848), Mason (949), McDowell (888), Mercer (2,486), Mineral (2,040), Mingo (1,325), Monongalia (4,989), Monroe (593), Morgan (587), Nicholas (599), Ohio (2,356), Pendleton (262), Pleasants (495), Pocahontas (336), Preston (1,523), Putnam (2,809), Raleigh (2,497), Randolph (1,055), Ritchie (310), Roane (277), Summers (387), Taylor (633), Tucker (302), Tyler (316), Upshur (805), Wayne (1,598), Webster (129), Wetzel (642), Wirt (197), Wood (4,576), Wyoming (1,089).