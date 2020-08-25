CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday afternoon that school marching bands would be permitted to perform at extracurricular activities after all, following an announcement from the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission that said they’d be barred from performing at the events due to COVID-19.
“Yesterday, the WVSSAC announced that our marching bands would not be able to perform at extracurricular activities this fall,” Justice said in a release. “This decision was made without my input.”
Justice said health officials worked with the WVSSAC and the Department of Education to develop new guidelines in order for students in marching band to perform at football games throughout the upcoming season.
The new guidelines are expected to be released this afternoon, keeping students socially distanced and as safe as possible, Justice said.