CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed into law Monday a bill to further limit abortion access in the state.
With the governor’s signature, Senate Bill 468 will go into effect on June 10. The law bans any abortion in the state that is “sought because of a disability.” This includes “the presence or presumed presence” of a disability or diagnosis in the fetus, including but not limited to chromosomal disorders like Down syndrome.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, allows exceptions for “medical emergencies” and in cases of “nonmedically viable” fetuses.
Under the law, physicians who perform or induce abortions will have 15 days to file a form with the state Department of Health and Human Resources outlining when the abortion was performed, the method used and whether any disabilities were detected through genetic testing on the fetus before the procedure.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources will be responsible for providing physicians and the public with “evidence-based” information regarding potential disabilities.
Physicians who perform abortions must receive a statement from the patient confirming that the abortion was not “because of a disability.” There is nothing in the law to validate the authenticity of the patient’s statement or to stop a patient from receiving the abortion if they say a potential disability in the fetus is not the cause.
The law was endorsed by West Virginians for Life, an anti-abortion group. It was not openly supported or advocated for by any of the state’s disability-focused policy or support groups.
Pro-choice groups, including Planned Parenthood and West Virginia Free, have criticized the legislation.
The bill passed the Senate 28-5 with one member not voting on March 2. On March 12 — the final day of the Regular Session — the House passed the bill 81-17 in the final minutes of the night. Lawmakers there voted down several amendments to the bill, including one that would have made exceptions for rape and incest.
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.