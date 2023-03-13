The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice signed two bills Thursday relating to retirement benefits for public employees.

During a ceremony at the State Capitol, Justice signed Senate Bill 237, which provides additional benefits to the state’s oldest retirees. He also signed SB 293, relating to retirement benefits for deputy sheriffs.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

