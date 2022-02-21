Snow blankets Ritter Park after a winter storm on Jan. 17, 2022, in Huntington. A bill before state lawmakers would reorganize the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation Board, which oversees Ritter Park and other parks in the area.
HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill that reformed membership requirements to serve as a Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District commissioner.
Justice signed House Bill 4301 on Wednesday. It changes the number of commissioners that can be on the board from each of Cabell County’s magisterial districts. The bill was previously passed in the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate.
One commissioner’s seat, which was unaffected by the redistricting, will be from Westmoreland in Wayne County. This makes the total number of seats on the board 10 instead of 11.
Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, sponsored the legislation. He previously told The Herald-Dispatch that the nonpartisan change was to encourage more candidates to file for elections. The legislation is effective from passage.
In addition to the magisterial requirement, the law makes park board elections nonpartisan and moves them to the primary election instead of the general.
GHPRD was created as an act of the Legislature because it is composed of two counties, Cabell and Wayne.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
