Gov. Jim Justice sings the praises of coal during a ceremony to sign bills backed by the coal industry at Appalachian Power's coal-fired John Amos Plant in Putnam County on Wednesday. 

 WV Governor's Office | Courtesy photo

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice signed off on four coal industry-backed bills at Appalachian Power’s coal-fired John Amos Power Plant in Putnam County on Wednesday.

With West Virginia Coal Association leaders on hand, Justice, a coal magnate, made the bills overwhelmingly approved by the state Legislature law after singing the praises of coal two days after a United Nations climate panel released a report urging deep emissions reductions to slow devastating climate change.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

