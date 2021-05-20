CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he is standing firm on plans to cut off federal supplemental benefits to 42,000 unemployed and self-employed West Virginians, conceding that some “vulnerable folks” will suffer and that it could cost the state economy as much as $150 million in lost federal funding.
“Wages trump unemployment dollars. That’s all there is to it,” Justice said during Thursday’s state COVID-19 briefing. “At the end of the day, we want people working.”
Justice announced May 14 that he will join 20 other Republican governors in cutting off the $300 weekly supplemental benefits, effective June 19, in response to business owners who contend they cannot fill job vacancies.
Congress initiated the supplemental benefits in April 2020 as part of the CARES Act pandemic relief effort, and most recently extended the benefits to Sept. 6 under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Contending that a “lot, lot, lot of folks are scamming the system” by choosing not to return to work, Justice announced he will cut off the supplemental payments under both the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, for the unemployed, and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which is directed at the self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers.
Asked about his decision Thursday, Justice conceded that his order to cut off benefits does not differentiate between those scamming the system and those genuinely struggling to find work, but said he hopes to help the latter group by setting up state incentive bonuses for people who return to work.
“I hope and pray these people go back to work and get a good job, and a better job,” he said.
Justice also dismissed the idea that, with state employment figures increasing for each of the past four months, those employers who are unable to fill vacancies may not be offering competitive wages or benefits.
“Our small businesses are crying for people to come back to work, and we’ve still got people sitting on the sidelines,” he said. “We’ve got to get them back in the game.”
Justice also announced that registration is finally open for a vaccine incentive program for 16- to 35-year-olds that he first announced in April.
He said a registration link is now open on his governor.wv.gov webpage, allowing eligible recipients to register for either a $100 U.S. Savings bond, which will mature in 2041, or a $100 gift card, which he said the governor’s office will begin mailing out shortly.
“Not only are you picking up a few bucks, but you may very well have saved your life, or several others,” Justice said, encouraging participation in the program, which he said will be retroactive for those who have already been vaccinated.
Justice estimated the program could cost the state as much as $20 million, to be paid out of unexpended federal CARES Act funds. That assumes that 200,000 of the 380,000 eligible West Virginians will opt in to the program, if all select the gift card option.
“People who get their gift card will absolutely be spending those dollars, and that will help our economy,” Justice said.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Public Health officer, said Thursday the office is tracking 1,745 cases of COVID-19 variants in the state, including 1,498 cases of the UK variant in 51 counties.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, said spread of the COVID-19 variants, which are more infectious and potentially more harmful, is highest among the 20- to 29-age group, with the 10- to 19-age group currently accounting for the most COVID-19 spread in general.
That has lowered the median age for state COVID-19 cases to 33 this week, down from 34 last week, he said.