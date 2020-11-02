CHARLESTON — With West Virginia sitting on a federal CARES Act cash balance of $868.63 million with less than two months left to spend the funds or return them to Washington, Gov. Jim Justice insisted Monday all but about $80 million of those funds are committed.
“It’s preposterous to think that we’ve got hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars just sitting there,” Justice said during the state COVID-19 briefing Monday.
According to the state Auditor’s Office COVID-19 transparency website, West Virginia received a total of $1.267 billion of federal CARES Act pandemic relief funds in April.
Through Monday, the Justice administration has expended a total of $398.04 million of those funds, leaving a cash balance of $868.63 million. The deposited CARES Act funds have earned $317,781 in interest, according to the Auditor’s Office.
Asked about the lack of announcements regarding how $50 million of those funds are to be committed to broadband expansion projects, and whether some of the unencumbered funds could be used for grants for non-profit organizations, as has been done in Ohio, Justice said only about $80 million of that balance is not committed at this point.
“Everything is bucketed,” Justice said, without providing specifics. “It has to stay right there until it goes out of the bucket.”
Any CARES Act funds left unexpended after Dec. 31 will have to be returned to Washington — something Justice said won’t occur.
“Those monies are committed. Those monies are going out,” he said.
Justice said the $80 million is needed to provide a financial buffer for the state, particularly with the state spending upwards of $1 million a day on COVID-19 testing.
“It is astronomical what it is costing us in pure, flat dollars,” he said of an upswing in COVID-19 tests.
Nonetheless, Justice again called on all West Virginians to step up and be tested, in part to identify asymptomatic super-spreaders, and also to lower positive test rates, which have climbed to 4.19% daily positivity, and to 2.95% cumulative positivity.