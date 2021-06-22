CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said the state’s seven-week, $10 million vaccination incentive sweepstakes will continue, even though it’s failing thus far to spur large numbers of unvaccinated West Virginians to get their COVID-19 shots.
“You could say, well, they’re not terribly successful,” Justice said of the sweepstakes’ failure to significantly increase state vaccination rates. “In all honesty, if we get an additional 500, 1,000, an additional 20,000, how many lives have we saved? How much money, how many hospitalizations? We’ve got to try anything and everything that’s available to us.”
Since Justice on June 1 officially announced the vaccination incentive sweepstakes — featuring weekly $1 million cash prizes, pickup trucks, firearms and other giveaways, culminating with an Aug. 4 drawing for $1.588 million and $588,000 — the state has administered a total of 27,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in June, averaging 1,288 doses a day, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
At its peak in the first week of March, the state was administering more than 20,000 vaccine doses a day.
The state vaccination rate has actually been decreasing rather than increasing during the month, despite publicity for the vaccination sweepstakes.
In the first seven days of June, the state administered 11,034 doses, averaging 1,576 doses a day, according to the department.
In the past seven days, that number has dropped to 5,298 doses, an average of 757 doses a day. By contrast, in the last seven days of May, the state administered 11,362 doses, for a daily average of 1,623.
Justice on Tuesday surmised that those numbers would be even lower without the sweepstakes incentives.
“If we’ve dropped down to 5,298, how many would we have with no lottery?” he asked. “Pick a number. How many? Two thousand? Tell me this — what are those 3,298 people worth?”
West Virginia’s lagging vaccination numbers are in sharp contrast with Ohio, which saw a 45% surge in vaccinations after Gov. Mike DeWine announced a state vaccination lottery featuring five weekly $1 million prizes.
Justice at the time cited the Ohio vaccination lottery as the model for the West Virginia sweepstakes, saying, “We’re not going to let a state like Ohio get ahead of us. They’ve never been ahead of us.”
Justice said during Tuesday’s state COVID-19 briefing that the remaining six sweepstakes drawings will proceed as scheduled, even if the incentives continue to fail to improve state vaccination rates.
“We’ve got to continue to try. There’s no reason whatsoever to call it off,” he said.
As for the more than $10 million cost of the sweepstakes, Justice said, “It is taxpayers’ dollars, but it’s coming from the federal government. It’s not coming out of our pocket in West Virginia.”
Justice has said the sweepstakes are being funded using unexpended federal CARES Act pandemic stimulus funds. He said on June 17 the custom pickups and firearms are being purchased using no-bid contracts, citing an exemption to bidding requirements in state purchasing laws during declared states of emergency.
To date, the Governor’s Office has yet to release a list of vendors providing those prizes, or to disclose how much the state is paying those vendors.
Justice during Tuesday’s briefing said West Virginians who choose not to get vaccinated are also entered into a lottery — the death lottery.
“You’ve got a choice,” he said in closing Tuesday. “Either the Babydog lottery or the death lottery.”
The state sweepstakes is named for Justice’s pet bulldog, Babydog.
Justice awarded the first round of sweepstakes prizes with much fanfare Sunday during a televised ceremony on the north steps of the Capitol.