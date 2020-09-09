CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice asked West Virginians to share their prayers and stopped short of ordering new restrictions for residents Wednesday, the fourth consecutive day the Mountain State had the highest reproductive rate of COVID-19 in the United States.
With 2,806 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, Justice asked West Virginians to “buckle down” and do what they could to prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, traveling less and avoiding large congregations of people, particularly at bars.
When asked by reporters if he was considering new stay-at-home orders or other restrictions to slow the virus’s spread in counties that have been coded as orange or red under the state’s color-coding system for school re-entry, Justice said he and health officials are keeping an eye on the numbers and trying to stay ahead of the virus.
“In this situation, there cannot be a playbook,” Justice said. “We have to be quick on our feet, and we’ve got to move, and we’ve got to be fluid, and we’ve got to change, and that’s what we’re doing.”
When counties are coded red, indicating the most severe rate of infection, they are experiencing “heightened community transmission.” Orange-coded counties, the second-most-severe color code on the four-color list, are considered to be experiencing “substantial community transmission.”
As of Wednesday morning, eight counties were coded orange, according to the school re-entry map on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website: Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Monroe, Mercer, Mingo, Logan and Wayne. One county, Monongalia, was coded red.
During his daily coronavirus news conference, Justice said it is possible Pocahontas County would be coded from yellow to orange when the school re-entry map is updated Saturday.
Justice said the release time for the school re-entry map would be moved to 5 p.m. Saturday rather than 9 p.m. as it had been for the two previous weeks.
Between the news conferences Tuesday and Wednesday, four people died of complications from COVID-19, the governor said.
As of just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, 254 West Virginians had died from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
There were no new school outbreaks to report after the first day of school in the state Tuesday, but there were 32 active outbreaks at long-term-care facilities, Justice said.
There also are outbreaks of the virus at the Mount Olive Correctional Center in Fayette County, where 105 inmates and 21 employees have tested positive. There was one inmate each who tested positive for the virus at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston and the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, Justice said.
West Virginia had a 7.78% daily positive rate, the percentage of people who tested positive for the virus in the past day. Of all COVID-19 tests completed in West Virginia to date, 2.55% of them have been positive, according to the DHHR’s website.
West Virginia has the highest reproduction rate of the virus in the United States, at 1.35.
The reproduction rate is written as Rt. It’s a measurement of how quickly the virus spreads from one person to another. Any rating below 1 indicates that the virus is being contained; a rating above 1 indicates the virus is spreading.
Dr. Clay Marsh, Justice’s coronavirus czar and vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University, said the state’s Rt rate tends to take large swings largely because of its small population and smaller number of actual cases.
Marsh said the rate of spread of COVID-19 in West Virginia has put the state at a critical juncture in its efforts to contain the virus.
“It means we are needing to get this COVID pandemic under better control in a number of our counties, and we see that by the incidence rate, as well,” he said. “This is really people’s lives we are talking about. And this is also about our ability to take care of our children and our teachers and our citizens, so this is a vital moment for us.”
Justice responded Wednesday to reports that officials in New York and Connecticut have ordered their citizens to isolate if they have traveled to West Virginia, which is among 35 states covered by the orders.
“I mean, are you kidding me?” Justice asked. “I mean, really and truly: New York and Connecticut? The absolute places where this was the worst of the worst, and they’re looking at West Virginia as maybe a place they need to be concerned about?”
West Virginia officials have instructed residents who travel out of state to self-isolate when they return, but they have not issued any orders based on where residents travel.
In Ohio, the state updated its pandemic travel advisory, which advises travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning from Alabama, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Statewide, 973 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 132,965 and 26 new deaths, for a total of 4,324.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported seven new positive cases, with patients’ ages ranging from 29 to 83. There are 92 active cases out of a total 522.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported the county’s fifth COVID-19-related death — a 91-year-old man.
Sixteen new positive cases were reported: a 70-year-old man who is hospitalized, and an 8-month-old boy, 8-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy, 21-year-old woman, 24-year-old woman, 29-year-old woman, 33-year-old man, 41-year-old woman, 46-year-old man, 59-year-old man, 64-year-old woman, 71-year-old man, 70-year-old woman and 75-year-old man, all isolating at home.
There are 93 active cases in the county out of a total 327. There have been 81 new cases reported this month.
Statewide, 667 new positive cases were reported, for a total of 53,977, and 16 new deaths, for a total of 1,013.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday he would be laying a wreath in the Capitol rotunda Thursday morning to honor those who have died of the virus. He also ordered all flags on state buildings fly at half-staff for a week. He will deliver a special address about the pandemic at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
There have been a total of 6,310,663 cases of COVID-19 reported across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 262,971 of those cases reported in the past seven days. There have been 189,147 deaths related to the virus.