0315-covidupdate2.jpg

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks at a news conference Friday, March 13, 2020.

 Courtesy of the Governor’s Office

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he will unveil unprecedented tax cuts during his State of the State address on Jan. 11.

“Absolutely, we’ll be announcing the biggest tax cuts in the history of this state, hands down,” Justice said during a virtual COVID-19 briefing.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media.

