CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he will unveil unprecedented tax cuts during his State of the State address on Jan. 11.
“Absolutely, we’ll be announcing the biggest tax cuts in the history of this state, hands down,” Justice said during a virtual COVID-19 briefing.
The governor’s announcement followed the release of December’s state revenue report, which showed that West Virginia exceeded estimates in nearly every revenue category for the month.
The state is in prime financial shape for cuts that will go back into the pockets of taxpayers, Justice said.
“We’ve seen more and more surpluses roll in each and every month of this fiscal year, and now it’s time for some relief in the form of substantial tax cuts,” the governor said in a statement released Wednesday.
In December, the government collected $552.5 million in general revenue, which was $145.6 million over the monthly estimate of $406.9 million, according to the Senate Finance Committee’s report.
The state ended the month collecting $3.1 billion in general revenue for the year to date, exceeding the estimate of $2.2 billion by $833 million, according to the report. The report shows the government has collected 66% of the $4.6 billion in revenue estimated for the fiscal year.
“We’ve worked really hard to turn our state around from deficits to major surpluses, and now our state is blessed with an opportunity for prosperity and growth unlike any before in our history,” Justice said. “So, with this new year, comes the opportunity before us to make real, substantial tax cuts that will benefit West Virginians for generations to come.”
Personal income tax collection in December was $195.2 million, which was $20.4 million above the estimate of $174.8 million, according to the report. Year-to-date figures for personal income tax showed collection of $1.1 billion, $130 million more than the estimated $1.04 billion.
As of December, the state has collected 54% of its total estimated personal income tax yearly collection of $2.1 billion, the report shows.
Severance tax collection for December was $87.2 million, which was $63.2 million above the estimate of $24 million, according to the report.
Total severance tax collection for fiscal year 2023 is $540.8 million, which is $433.4 million over the year-to-date estimate of $107.4 million, the report shows. The report says the government has collected 216% of the yearly estimate of $250 million.
Consumer sales tax collection for the month was $161.1 million, which was $18.6 million above the December estimate of $142.5 million.
Tobacco tax collection was $13.1 million. These collections were about half-a-million dollars below the estimate of $13.6 million, according to the report.
The 86th West Virginia Legislature convenes Jan. 11. The governor is required to present a budget on the first day of the 60-day session and Justice has said this year’s will be “flat.”
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, has said in news reports the Senate will have a major tax reform bill ready to go at the start of the session. He also has said a Republican supermajority means the Legislature has the option of ignoring Justice’s budget plan altogether.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.
