CHARLESTON — What is best for West Virginia’s 55 counties when it comes to determining their COVID-19 color code, and whether schools reopen and sports resume, is using whichever testing metric is lowest, Gov. Jim Justice reiterated Wednesday during his tri-weekly coronavirus update.
Justice first announced a second path for schools to reopen last week, allowing for counties that are orange, or even red, on the color-coded school reopening map to reopen classrooms if they get their proportion of positive cases among total tests administered to below 5%.
Before last week, the ever-changing school reopening metrics had banned in-person teaching of non-special education students, and forbade athletics and other extracurriculars, in counties that are orange or red.
Averaging 15 or more new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 residents puts a county in those colors.
Cases among all county residents, except nursing home residents and prison inmates, are counted in that formula — not just school-related cases, which the state isn’t publicly reporting.
The relevant positivity rate is an average over the past seven days, like it is for the average daily new cases metric.
Reiterating a call he issued Monday for more West Virginians to get tested for COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms, Justice said he and state officials had done a lot of good work and made tough decisions when it came to establishing and tweaking the color-code metric.
“Maybe the best work we’ve done, period, is coming up with the idea of going infection and positivity (rates) and giving us the choice of the two,” Justice said. “That encourages us to test because the more we test, we’re going to find out stuff to stop this thing.”
As of Wednesday, there were no red counties and there were eight orange counties: Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Putnam and Wayne.
The color-based system affects how students in the state’s public schools are able to be educated, mostly affecting students who have opted to attend school in-person for the 2020-21 school year. If a county becomes orange or red, all in-person instruction is suspended and all extracurricular and athletic events are canceled.
Also Wednesday, in an effort to get more asymptomatic people to show up to be tested and hopefully lower the state’s infection and positivity rates, Justice received a coronavirus test on camera, saying, “There’s nothing to it.”
“I hope everyone got a big kick out of that,” said Justice, who also said he had been tested for the virus multiple times. “It’s important that everyone sees there’s not much to it.”
There were 120 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the state Wednesday, for a total of 14,504, and two new deaths — a 91-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, both from Kanawha County — for a total of 319.
There were 3,464 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to data from the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources.
The statewide daily positivity rate was 3.35%. The virus’s reproduction rate was 1.03, dropping from 1.46 earlier this month when West Virginia had the highest reproduction rate in the nation. On Wednesday, West Virginia had the 22nd-highest reproduction rate in the country, Justice said.
Cases per county are: Barbour (48), Berkeley (952), Boone (203), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (741), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (18), Fayette (580), Gilmer (33), Grant (152), Greenbrier (124), Hampshire (103), Hancock (142), Hardy (82), Harrison (344), Jackson (252), Jefferson (425), Kanawha (2,415), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (588), Marion (259), Marshall (163), Mason (138), McDowell (80), Mercer (404), Mineral (171), Mingo (367), Monongalia (1,948), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (96), Ohio (359), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (150), Putnam (522), Raleigh (487), Randolph (237), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (46), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (63), Wayne (367), Webster (7), Wetzel (50), Wirt (12), Wood (354) and Wyoming (103).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 260 active cases Wednesday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported two new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 20. There were also 12 new cases reported, with patients’ ages ranging from 19 to 75. The county has reported a total of 652 cases, with 540 out of isolation.
Statewide, there were 146,753 cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m., with 4,687 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — an 85-year-old man in hospital isolation, and a 30-year-old man, 40-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, all isolating at home.
The county has reported a total of 435 cases of the virus, with 189 of those confirmed this month.
Statewide, 796 new cases were reported, for a total of 63,517, and five new deaths, for a total of 1,124.
More than 49,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 6,874,982, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 200,275 deaths related to the virus.