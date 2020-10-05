CHARLESTON — With the White House at the epicenter of a COVID-19 super-spreader outbreak that has infected more than 30 people, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that President Donald Trump and White House aides should have taken better precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Our president probably should take more precautions. His people around him should take more precautions,” Justice said of the outbreak, likely linked to a White House event Sept. 26 to introduce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
The Rose Garden event and subsequent reception inside the White House was attended by more than 200 people. The event had no social distancing and news coverage showed few guests or participants wearing face masks.
In the days since, more than 30 participants and White House officials have contracted COVID-19, including Trump and first lady Melania Trump, several White House and campaign staffers, at least three U.S. senators, along with several members of the White House service staff and members of the White House press corps who covered the event.
During the pandemic, Justice has repeatedly called on state residents to wear face masks in public buildings, avoid crowds, and practice social distancing and hand washing. While not directly criticizing Trump and White House staffers for flaunting those precautions, Justice said, “He’s got to do a better job of allowing us to protect him.”
Trump has frequently been ambiguous about face mask mandates and, as recently as last Tuesday, mocked former vice president Joe Biden during the presidential debate for his ubiquitous wearing of masks.
During the state COVID-19 briefing Monday, Justice said the White House outbreak should be a lesson to all to be on guard for COVID-19.
“If he can get this, and it can infiltrate the White House, and it can spread through people in our White House ... we’ve got to know we’ve got to be on guard all the time,” Justice said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state's COVID-19 czar, also said there are lessons to be taken from the White House outbreak.
“What we are seeing from the White House is how quickly COVID can spread in any organization,” he said.
“COVID is ubiquitous,” Marsh added. “It’s everywhere, and so, despite all the measures taken, we have evidence of a spreading event at the White House, and perhaps even at the Rose Garden event, which was outside.”
While Marsh referenced precautions taken by the White House, he did not address the lack of face masks or social distancing at the Barrett nomination ceremony.
Justice, meanwhile, repeated comments Trump made in a Twitter video Sunday, saying, “A leader cannot go upstairs in the White House and hunker down, and just stay there and stay safe.”