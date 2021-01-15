CHARLESTON — Despite being “told point blank” that West Virginia would receive 60,000 COVID-19 doses next week, Gov. Jim Justice said at his Friday news briefing that now he isn’t sure how many the state will receive.
This comes as West Virginia looks to soon expand vaccinations to those 65 and older, and as thousands of 70-, 80- and 90-year-olds are still unable to access vaccination appointments as clinics book up quickly.
The Washington Post reported Friday that, while U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar previously had promised that states would receive a “windfall” of vaccines through doses held in reserve, no reserve actually exists.
Justice seemed to learn this news during Friday’s coronavirus briefing, when he was asked about how the decrease would affect supply and plans to expand vaccinations in coming weeks. When asked to clarify his initial response to this question and exactly how many doses will be on hand for distribution next week, Justice said, “The only way to be able to clarify is to tell you I don’t really know.”
“I’m hearing that maybe the additional 25,000 (vaccines) — they (the federal government) don’t have it,” Justice said, “but what I’m telling you is that this could change in two hours.”
The governor said he believed this could change because, in the past, directives from the federal government have been known to change unexpectedly. Other governors, such as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, seem to be less optimistic about additional supplies becoming available.
“Last night, I received disturbing news, confirmed to me directly by General (Gustave) Perna of Operation Warp Speed: States will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses,” Brown tweeted Friday.
It’s unclear how the decrease in expected doses will affect the 17 COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned for next week.
West Virginia, however, is still leading the nation in vaccine distribution, Justice said. So far, almost 35,000 people over 75 years of age have received at least the first vaccine dose, Justice said. Of teachers and school service personnel over 50 years of age who qualify to take the vaccine, 19,000 of a total 24,000 have opted to do so.
As of Friday, there were 106,649 confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, 27,016 of which are active, and 1,733 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Rates have begun to drop off recently, after a months-long spike that began in the fall.
Justice said Friday that there were 99 current outbreaks in state long-term care facilities and nine church outbreaks in five counties: Marion, Mingo, McDowell, Nicholas and Summers.
“(That’s) the very best it’s been in a long time,” Justice said.
Since residents across the state have reported issues getting appointments for vaccination clinics as phone lines remain busy, the governor said the state should be looking at options to make service more accessible.
“From our standpoint, we can do better,” Justice said. “I know it’s a tireless effort and everything, but we can do better — maybe trying to manage the phone lines or give you more information.”
The governor did not make any specific announcements regarding this issue, though.