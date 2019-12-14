CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he has directed the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to initiate a formal study to determine options for eliminating the wait list for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Waiver (IDDW) program.
The study is to be delivered to him by Jan. 15, he said.
Elimination of the wait list would allow 1,060 more West Virginians, including 606 children, to receive critical services through this waiver program, according to a news release from the governor.
“Some of West Virginia’s most vulnerable men, women and children have been on the wait list for more than four years,” Justice said in the recent press release. “We absolutely must find a way to eliminate the wait list so that these West Virginians can get the help and support they deserve.”
Justice said he is working closely with legislative leadership on the issue, and that he directed DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch to work with Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy to incorporate options into Justice’s 2021 budget proposal.
The IDDW program gives individuals the choice of receiving support and services in their home and community instead of in an institutional setting. The cost of services provided by the IDDW is 46% lower than the cost of services provided by an intermediate care facility for individuals with developmental disabilities, according to state officials.
As part of DHHR’s long-term goals, in July 2015 certain services in the IDDW program were redefined to be more comparable to services available in neighboring states, said Allison Adler, director of communications for DHHR. This made possible cost savings of $55.8 million to the program over the next three fiscal years, she said.
As part of the requested study, DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services will reach out to individuals on the wait list for re-assessments of their needs, educate them on the services available through the IDDW program and provide information regarding service providers.
“We are very appreciative of Gov. Jim Justice for recognizing the importance of this waiver program, and look forward to submitting a study by Jan. 15, 2020,” Adler said.