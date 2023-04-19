The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday said he doesn’t plan to call a special legislative session to address a corrections staffing shortage, unless he has assurances that lawmakers can reach a compromise.

Several lawmakers have asked Justice to call a special session to address the personnel shortage in the state’s jails and prisons. During an administration briefing on Wednesday, Justice said he doesn’t want to call legislators back for another battle that fails to produce a solution.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

