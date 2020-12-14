ELKVIEW, W.Va. — A 16-year-old has been charged with four counts of murder in connection to the family found dead in their home on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview on Sunday.
The juvenile is accused of killing four members of the same family, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said Monday.
Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 49, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3, are the four victims, all who appeared to have been shot with a firearm, Rutherford said.
Rutherford said Monday the suspect is a male juvenile, but no additional information can be released due to his age.
A relative called 911 after going to the home around 10:40 a.m. Sunday to check on the family, who they had not been in contact with for days, Rutherford said. The home is located on the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive.
The relative found the front door unlocked, then entered to find three of the family members dead. The fourth victim was found after sheriff’s deputies searched the home.
Autopsies were conducted on the four victims Monday, Rutherford said. After those reports are completed the causes and estimated times of death will be released.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the matter.