HUNTINGTON — A juvenile has died after being shot Wednesday in Huntington.

Police said the juvenile died from a single gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and was initially reported as an accidental shooting.

Detectives and forensics investigators are working to determine the facts surrounding the incident, according to a Huntington Police Department press release.

No other information is being released at this time, the release said.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thurssday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Disorderly conduct, 1:50 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

Information report, 12:05 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 22nd Street.

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:17 a.m. Thursday, 1800 block of Artisan Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.

Runaway juvenile, 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, 60 block of West 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, destruction of property, midnight Monday, 700 block of West 14th Street.

Petit larceny, fraudulent use of a credit card value less than $1,000, 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Information report, 3 p.m. Friday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 11:31 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.

Deceased person, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of West 26th Street.

