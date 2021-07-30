BARBOURSVILLE — Local law enforcement agencies’ K-9 units will soon be able to have a doggone good time at Barboursville Park.
With support from Spike’s K9 Fund and 84 Lumber, a new K-9 training obstacle course will be added to the park. Law enforcement agencies in Cabell County will be able to use the course to train officers and their dogs.
A small ceremony was held for the course Friday. On Saturday, the public is invited to help build the obstacle course starting at 9 a.m. The Eastern Atlantic States-Regional Council of Carpenters will guide volunteers, so no carpentry experience is required for volunteers. Little Caesars is providing a free lunch.
Spike’s K9 Fund is a national nonprofit organization. James Hatch, the founder of the fund, is a retired special warfare operator who was a K-9 handler. One of the dogs he worked with was named Spike, who died in combat.
When he left the service, Hatch began working with law enforcement agencies and their K-9 units.
“When I came home, I struggled really badly with mental health issues, and the police got involved. So then to try to return the favor after I got the help I needed, I went back to work with them with their dogs,” Hatch said.
Harlan Bricker, a volunteer adviser with the K9 Fund, became acquainted with area law enforcement through a local business owner. Police officers presented him with a plaque for his help with setting up the course.
Cpl. Kyle Patton, of the Huntington Police Department, is a handler and said K-9 units previously trained at city parks but it did not have a dedicated obstacle course. The addition of the course at Barboursville Park would give the department new opportunities to train the dogs for a variety of situations, he said.
“It just makes it a more well-rounded team … It just helps us in our daily work,” Patton said.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said allocating the land for the training course was “an easy yes” for Barboursville’s Village Council, administration and park board as the course allows police officers to hone their skills to protect the public. The city did not pay for any costs for the course, the mayor said.
“I think it was a natural progression of a facility that was already here for our officers, and I think any of our community partnering agencies that wanted to utilize our facilities — this was just an extension of that,” Tatum said.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams gave thanks to Spike’s K9 Fund and 84 Lumber for the support of the project. He also thanked K-9 handlers and their dogs for their service.
“The K-9 is every bit as important to our mission to protect our community as every other operation that we have within the police department,” Williams said.