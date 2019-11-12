HUNTINGTON — More than 800,000 pounds of prescription drugs were taken back across the country as part of the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October.
The twice-yearly, single-day collection hosted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration provides an opportunity for people to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.
The goal is to clear the nation’s medicine cabinets of unwanted or expired prescription drugs before they can be misused. Medications ranging from Alka-Seltzer to Oxycodone are accepted with no questions asked and no names needed. This fall, affiliates also started to accept vaping devices, after an influx of lung injuries and deaths attributed to vaping use was reported.
The DEA works with several with local and state law enforcement agencies, health care providers and community services, volunteers to make the event possible.
The DEA said nearly 882,919 pounds — nearly 442 tons — of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications medication was dropped off to the DEA and 6,174 collection sites nationwide.
DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon said he considered the event to be successful.
“DEA’s Take Back Day events have been extremely successful in not only removing potentially dangerous unused drugs from our nation’s medicine cabinets, but also in raising awareness of their link to addiction and overdose deaths,” said. “In an effort to combat another emerging public health threat — particularly to our nation’s youth — we’re proud to have extended the same opportunity to those looking to dispose of harmful vaping products.”
Since 2017, the DEA has collected nearly 5.5 million pounds, nearly half of the 12.7 million taken back in the 18 years since the program started.
In 2018, 900,000 pounds of medications were voluntarily disposed. In West Virginia, just over 7,500 pounds of unused or expired pharmaceuticals were collected, including approximately 40 pounds by Huntington Police alone. Approximately 13,000 pounds were rounded up in neighboring Kentucky.
Sixty-two percent of teens who admit taking medication for non-medical reasons say they get drugs from medicine cabinets in their homes, which can mark the start of a long history of addiction and heroin use in the future, according to the DEA.
Anyone who missed Drug Take Back Day can still drop their medications off at medication disposal boxes, such as one located at the Huntington Police Department and several other locations throughout the Tri-State.
The next drug take back day is set for April 25, 2020.
