Puppies

Nearly 20 dogs were found dumped at a ballfield in South Charleston on Thursday. They’re up for adoption at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

 Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

CHARLESTON — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is looking for homes for nearly 20 dogs that were likely dumped at a South Charleston ballfield.

Nineteen dogs — one mother dog and 18 puppies — were brought to be shelter Thursday after being found at a ballfield on Sand Plant Road, said Sarah Tolley, community engagement manager for the Humane Association.

