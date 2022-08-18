CHARLESTON — The Kanawha, Cabell and Mercer county school systems will be the first in West Virginia to get to test electric school buses under a pilot program kicking off soon.
Mark Nestlen, vice president of business development and strategy for GreenPower Motor Co., said Kanawha County’s bus will embark Sept. 8 for a six-week trial, with Mercer’s taking off the day before.
GreenPower is locating an electric bus plant in South Charleston.
Anticipating questions about how electric buses will perform, Nestlen told the Kanawha County Board of Education on Thursday evening that “how you really see how it works is you get it out there.” On Friday, one of the buses will drive from South Charleston to Princeton on one charge.
“The information that’s gained here in West Virginia is going to be tremendous in helping (school districts) across the country,” Nestlen said.
West Virginia Department of Education School Operations Officer Sam Pauley said last week that Kanawha, Cabell and Mercer counties would get to use the electric buses for a roughly 60-day pilot program in conjunction with the state.
Pauley said it’s part of Gov. Jim Justice’s “commitment” with GreenPower Motor Co., which is providing four buses for the pilot statewide.
“This pilot program is gonna allow county school boards and their personnel to become familiar, kind of get those butterflies out of their stomachs when it comes to electric buses and to see if an electric bus may be something that is right for their county,” Pauley said.
He said the three counties are the first selected to receive the buses.
Kanawha school board member Jim Crawford asked Nestlen on Thursday about how the buses will work, questioning the required charging time, the cost to charge and whether the batteries are made in America.
Nestlen answered each question, suggesting there would be little to no issues. Ric Cavender, another school board member, said the point of the pilot is answering some of those questions.
Crawford eventually said, “These batteries that’s coming from China and other countries is made with slave labor. Are you aware of that?”
“Ours do not come from those scenarios,” Nestlen said.
Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.