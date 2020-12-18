CHARLESTON — A 17-year-old boy from Kanawha County is among the 86 COVID-19 deaths reported since Monday in West Virginia.
The boy is the first death in the state younger than 20 years old, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
Dr. Sherri Young, chief health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said Friday this is a harsh reminder children can die if they’re infected with the virus.
“While the risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 increases with age, young people are not immune from this virus,” Young said. “Cases continue to increase, and we’re seeing a lot of community spread.”
During Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said front-line health care workers and nursing home residents and staff are continuing to be vaccinated. He said more than 80% of nursing home residents are opting for vaccinations thus far, but just over 60% of staff are taking the vaccine.
Pat John, 93, is a resident of Sundale Nursing Home, the long-term care facility in Morgantown that was home to one of West Virginia’s first outbreaks. She said during the briefing she’s happy to be here today, and thanked first responders and health officials for all their work before the vaccine, which arrived at Sundale on Tuesday.
“Do not hesitate (to get vaccinated.) It doesn’t hurt … Please don’t wait,” she said.
Young said even though vaccinations are starting to be rolled out to select groups, it should not mean West Virginians should stop following recommended health and safety guidelines.
“With the vaccine being distributed, the end of the pandemic is in sight, but we can’t let down our guards,” Young said. “We all have to do what we can to stop the spread. Wear a mask when you’re out in public, wash your hands frequently and avoid gatherings.”
For the state’s general population, vaccinations will not be administered until at least March under West Virginia’s current plan. And the beginning of this phase will be reserved for other health care and critical workers — with priority for those over 50 years old — who were not included in the initial phases.
West Virginia National Guard Adj. Gen. James Hoyer said Friday morning on MetroNews’ “Talkline” radio program that the number of Pfizer vaccines in the next shipment to West Virginia would be reduced. Hoyer said the state found out that information Thursday night, and officials are trying to figure out what’s causing the decreased number of vaccines.
Pfizer blamed the Trump administration, saying it has millions of doses sitting in a warehouse ready for shipment, but federal officials said it’s due to states requesting larger shipments.
Hoyer said during Friday’s briefing the state is working to get to the bottom of what happened and what the state can expect in future shipments. He also emphasized patience with the vaccine rollout in general.
“This is a four-quarter game. We’re in the first part of the first quarter,” Hoyer said.