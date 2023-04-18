CHARLESTON — A Nitro, West Virginia, teenager died Sunday after the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle rolled down a hillside and struck a tree, pinning her and causing her “fatal trauma.”
The incident happened at a home in the Lakeview area of Nitro. Deputies responded to the house around 1 p.m. to find Elizabeth A. O’Leary, 19, nearby an overturned Hyundai Elantra in a residential yard, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office said deputies determined that O’Leary had been partially inside the vehicle when it began rolling down the steep driveway. The woman appeared to be holding the steering wheel, which may have aided in the vehicle turning and continuing off the driveway towards the hillside, the sheriff’s office said.
The car struck a tree, pinning O’Leary, and causing “fatal trauma.”
Investigators say the vehicle’s transmission was left in “Drive,” with no parking brake set. No one else was hurt.
