CHARLESTON — Six Kanawha County first responders will remain in Louisiana for another week as relief efforts continue in a region facing threats of hurricane after hurricane.
Cmdr. James “Buzz” Mason, who leads the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority’s Special Operations Team, said by phone Friday the crew is stationed in Gonzales, Louisiana — a city about 65 miles north of New Orleans and 30 miles south of Baton Rouge.
Team members were informed Friday they’ll be needed for at least seven more days, after Hurricane Sally tore through the South earlier in the week and as Tropical Storm Wilfred begins to form in the Atlantic Ocean.
The six-person crew, half of whom are in the middle of their first deployment to a disaster area, also might be needed for a fourth week, if Wilfred turns into a hurricane and makes landfall, said Jeff Broyles, coordinator for the Special Operations Team.
“If we make it 28 days, it will be the second-longest (deployment) in our company’s history of doing this,” Broyles said.
Mason said this has been one of the worst storm seasons since 2005, the year of Hurricane Katrina, when the hurricane alphabet nearly ran out of letters.
“We’re waiting for Wilfred to form — that’ll be the last letter of the alphabet before we have to start going to the Greek alphabet,” he said. “That hasn’t happened since 2005, we believe.”
The Special Operations Team is one of the few remaining emergency crews that were dispatched to help evacuees of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall Aug. 27. Twelve team members returned to Kanawha County last week, but six remain doing community paramedicine work at two hotels in the region.
“Everybody’s hanging in there. You know, you get a little stir-crazy, but at the same time, the great news is we’re all hanging together pretty tightly as a team,” Mason said. “With these folks working in emergency situations every day, change is what they thrive on. Anything that’s static sometimes can be just as frustrating.”
There are still 12,000-plus evacuees housed in 40 hotels in New Orleans, Mason said. Fighting the humidity during 12-hour shifts, and a one-hour drive back to camp, is taking its toll on the crew, Broyles and Mason said, but the operation must continue.