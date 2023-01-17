The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Saying he had committed a “heinous crime” in cold blood, Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday sentenced Gavin Smith to the maximum allowable terms for the December 2020 murders of four family members.

Smith, of Elkview, West Virginia, was sentenced to three life sentences in prison for the first-degree murders of his mother, Risa Saunders, stepfather Daniel Long, and 12-year-old brother Gage Ripley. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his 3-year-old brother, Jameson Long, and another 10 years for use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

