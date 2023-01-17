Gavin Smith is escorted into a Kanawha County courtroom for sentencing Tuesday. Judge Kenneth Ballard sentenced Smith to three life sentences in prison for the first-degree murder of three family members and another 40 years for the second-degree murder of a fourth.
CHARLESTON — Saying he had committed a “heinous crime” in cold blood, Kanawha Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday sentenced Gavin Smith to the maximum allowable terms for the December 2020 murders of four family members.
Smith, of Elkview, West Virginia, was sentenced to three life sentences in prison for the first-degree murders of his mother, Risa Saunders, stepfather Daniel Long, and 12-year-old brother Gage Ripley. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his 3-year-old brother, Jameson Long, and another 10 years for use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
“You murdered your entire family in cold blood, Mr. Smith,” Ballard said. “You devised this plan to kill your family days and weeks in advance (for the) selfish reason of spending time with your girlfriend. You executed your mother and stepfather by shooting them in the head while they were asleep. Then you executed your two brothers by shooting them in the head. The youngest of which was hiding under his crib."
“Your actions can only be described as an act of pure evil,” the judge said. “I find that you have zero remorse for your actions.”
The four family members were found shot to death in their home on Cemetery Drive, in Elkview, in December 2020. A jury convicted Smith of the charges last month.
Ballard ordered that Smith’s sentences be served consecutively. Because he was 16 years old at the time of the shootings, state law requires Smith be eligible for parole after 15 years.
Smith was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $12,000. Ballard said the only reason he gave Smith mercy is because the law required him to do so.
During the trial, Smith’s defense attorney, John Sullivan, acknowledged that Smith killed the four, but argued the deaths did not meet the legal definition of first-degree murder because he did not act with malice. Smith felt isolated while attending school virtually during COVID-19 and was made to care for his 3-year-old brother, Sullivan argued. Locks were kept on food cabinets in the home, and Smith was not allowed to visit with his girlfriend, co-defendant Rebecca Walker.
Walker testified that she was on a video call with Smith during the crimes and had encouraged him by telling him to “hurry up and do it” and “get it over with.” She pleaded guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact and was sentenced earlier to 10 years in prison. She's up for parole in June.
Sullivan on Tuesday asked Ballard to give Smith the alternative sentence of attending a youthful offender program at the Anthony Correctional Facility, where he would have gotten vocational training and counseling.
Assistant Kanawha County prosecutor JC MacCallum said the alternative sentence would not have been lawful or appropriate.
"Even if it were (lawful) I don't believe it's remotely appropriate given the fact that once you complete Anthony Center, you're automatically sent to probation," he said. "That is just not even a conscionable sentence in my mind."
MaCallum asked the judge to sentence Smith to the maximum penalty.
"Obviously there are numerous factors that this court should consider when dealing with a juvenile," MacCallum said. "It is different. He is an adult now. But ... it's hard to outweigh the gravity of this crime."
Addressing the court for the first time, Smith said he regrets taking the lives of his family members.
“I’d like to apologize for what I did,” Smith said. “I deeply regret what I did ... If I could, I'd take it back because this is one of my deepest regrets."
Smith echoed his attorney’s request for an alternative sentence and said if granted, the judge wouldn’t have any problems from him because he hadn’t been in trouble prior to the shootings.
The court on Tuesday also heard victim impact statements from Doug and Susan Long, parents of Daniel Long and grandparents of Jameson Long.
Doug Long described the “turmoil” in his life following his son’s “horrific murder.” He pushed back against implications that Daniel Long was abusive toward Smith.
“I believe that he made every attempt to raise the three boys in his household in the best manner that he could,” Long said. “I believe that he treated them with love and that all were treated equally. I did not at any time see mistreatment. As a result of assumptions and accusations that can never be defended, my heart burns for a reason that anyone would consider taking the life of another for selfish gain.”
Susan Long said she and her husband were physically unable to conceive a child, so “God gifted us Dan" through adoption. He was the couple's only son, she said.
“At first, I believed that the legal system has given Gavin more rights than my son and his family and the loved ones who survived in the grieving process,” she said. “As a master manipulator, compulsive liar, and in statements from several individuals in the media, Gavin was illustrated as the victim. However, the only ones who could defend these accusations were gone.”
Speaking to reporters after the sentencing, Sheri Shafer, aunt of Risa Saunders, said she was glad Smith got the maximum sentence, but she wished Walker’s sentence had been harsher.
"I don't want to see him back out at all, ever," she said.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.
