CHARLESTON — On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced Kathie Hess Crouse was appointed to fill the House of Delegates District 13 seat, covering parts of Putnam, Jackson and Mason counties.
The seat was previously held by Josh Higginbotham, who resigned earlier this month after moving out of the district and plans to run for state Senate in the 2022 election.
Crouse, a Republican from Buffalo, previously ran for state Senate in 2020, but lost to incumbent Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam. She is a former microbiologist and a current activist and lobbyist.
Crouse was a vocal advocate for school choice in past legislative sessions as well as for gun rights, and has been critical of mask usage, syringe service programs and vaccine mandates for public schools.
