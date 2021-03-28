Established in 1983 to serve Lawrence County, Ohio, business and industry, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce plays an important role in representing the interest of the membership. By providing the structure, volunteer leadership, professional staff and full-time office operation, we create an effective program that meets the needs of our growing community. Active Chamber committees, led by knowledgeable volunteers, assure that Lawrence County’s position on issues related to legislation, transportation, natural resources and education are addressed in a proactive manner.
Each year, the Chamber hosts many community events that bring together both the business community and the citizens of Lawrence County. Like other organizations, the global pandemic impacted us and challenged us to find new ways to serve our community in these unique times. We are hopeful that we can return to holding our events in the more traditional sense in the near future; however, we will continue to modify as needed to protect the health of our community.
In May, we will conduct our annual Legislative Day at the Ohio Statehouse. This gives opportunity for residents of Lawrence County to engage with our legislative leaders along with several breakout session offerings that focus on topics important to both our business community and residents.
In October, we celebrate Manufacturing Day by partnering with the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. to host an event to recognize the importance of the manufacturing industry in our community and celebrate the county’s businesses and workers.
In November, we host the Lawrence County Festival of the Trees and Christmas Market on the Chamber grounds. The event is kicked off with a Luminary 5K run around The Point Industrial Park. The festival is then held Friday and Saturday, showcasing beautifully decorated trees by local students and businesses throughout the county. Additionally, we have numerous vendors selling hand-crafted goods along with food vendors with delicious and diverse offerings. There is always plenty to do and see, including wonderful entertainment, kids’ activities and visits with Mr. Claus himself. We have also been blessed to partner with Jeremiah 38 Ministries, which puts on an excellent drive-thru live Nativity.
Each year we sponsor three scholarships that total $4,500 for Lawrence County high school seniors. The recipients are chosen on the merits of academic achievement, community service and an essay about how they plan to contribute to Lawrence County in the future.
Throughout the year, the Chamber welcomes new businesses to the membership roster and supports local businesses with several grand openings and ribbon-cutting events. Additionally, we host “Fourth Friday” luncheons with various speakers of interest and networking opportunities.
We are in full swing this year planning events and programs that will benefit the Lawrence County community.