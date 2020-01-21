HUNTINGTON — Experienced and new paddlers alike honed their kayaking skills with tailored instruction on various techniques Sunday evening at the first kayak roll clinic of the year at the Marshall University Recreation Center.
Participants covered skills such as basic kayak strokes, wet exit, bracing, hip snap, bow rescue and more, depending upon their skill level.
The clinic also focused on how to properly roll a kayak, an important tactic to stay safe on the water.
Aside from swimwear, a towel and goggles, all equipment, instruction and pool time was included in the clinic fee, and it was preferred that participants felt comfortable in and under water.
Clinics are presented at 7 p.m. every Sunday. Advance registration is required for the Kayak Roll Clinics and must be completed by the Saturday before the desired date.
Registration can be completed on the rec center website.