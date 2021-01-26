RUSSELL, Ky. — King’s Daughters Medical Center has purchased the Bellefonte Pavilion and plans to bring 300 jobs to the area, according to Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter.
The building formerly housed the administrative offices of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Prior to that, it was the executive headquarters of Ashland Oil.
Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closed last year. King’s Daughters hired a number of its employees. The Bon Secours Mercy Health System, which owned the building, turned it over to the Greenup County Fiscal Court last year.
The county put the building up for sale Monday and received two bids, one for about $1 million. King’s Daughters offered $3 million and promised 300 jobs, Carpenter said Tuesday.
“It’s a godsend,” Carpenter said. “These are permanent jobs, good-paying jobs in the $40,000 to $45,000 range. We have been working on this for a while.
“There will be 300 jobs right off the bat,” he said. “They could well add more in a year or two.”
He said he wanted to thank Kristie Whitlatch, King’s Daughters Medical Center chief executive officer, and the Ashland hospital for investing in Greenup County, according to a Facebook post.
Over the coming year, King’s Daughters will move about 300 jobs to the new King’s Daughters Pavilion at 2000 Ashland Drive from the medical center campus in Ashland, according to a release from King’s Daughters.
This will permit the expansion of clinical services at King’s Daughters, resulting in 150 new jobs, Whitlatch said.
“This is an incredibly positive development for King’s Daughters, for Greenup County and for people throughout the region,” she said. “It will allow us to expand clinical services at King’s Daughters and increase employment opportunities in Greenup County, two things that are very important to the health of our communities.”
The list of positions hasn’t been finalized for which departments will make the move to Russell, said Erin Bounds, marketing manager at King’s Daughters.
The average wage for the positions is $23 per hour, she said.
The tentative list for the move includes the Access Center for 24/7 care service, accreditation, patient safety center, community relations, accounting, home health, human resources, marketing, legal, materials management, physician billing, medical records, patient accounting and strategic planning, Bounds said.
“King’s Daughters has been such a tremendous supporter of Greenup County over the years, especially in the past 12 months or so,” Carpenter said. “We are pleased to welcome them to the Pavilion and to see life brought back to this facility. This is a very positive outcome for Greenup County and all who live and work here.”