ASHLAND — While King’s Daughters Medical Center has seen a decline in the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19, the hospital has seen seven deaths due to the pandemic in August through Monday, according to Kristie Whitlach, medical center president and chief executive officer.
King’s Daughters Medical Center (KDMC) has seen a decline in the rate of positive tests for three consecutive weeks, Whitlach said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
“Our positive rate for the week that just ended Aug. 15 was 2.4% compared to a positive rate of 3.3% for the week ending Aug. 1,” Whitlach said. “This represents about a 27% decline in the positive rate, and that is very good.”
That represents a direct reflection to the things KDMC employees are doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.
The rate of testing “is holding stable or increasing,” Whitlach said. “Testing is key to preventing further spread of the virus. In this instance, knowledge is definitely power. So it’s better to be tested and get a negative result than to not be tested and find out later you were positive and spreading the virus around. As a rule of thumb, if you have any doubt, get checked out.”
KDMC has lost a total of eight patients due to COVID-19, with seven of those coming in August, Whitlach said.
“I cannot tell you how hard it is to report these numbers and to know that our doctors, nurses and therapists did absolutely everything within their power to prevent these deaths,” Whitlach said. “COVID-19 is a cruel disease.”
The medical center also is seeing an increase in admissions for COVID-19-positive patients from nursing homes, she said.
“We are working to assist area nursing homes, providing as much support, information and guidance as we are able,” Whitlach said.
KDMC performed 8,175 tests Aug. 1-17 and had 222 positive test results, she said.
“We have purchased equipment and supplies, opened dedicated units and done a thousand other things to put King’s Daughters in the best position possible to manage a surge, should it occur,” she said.
“We continue to need the support of the community,” Whitlach said. “Please wear a mask when in public. I know they are uncomfortable and make it difficult to communicate. They can be hot, cause glasses to fog up and even make your face sweat.
“But they are a small price to pay to protect those around you and, ultimately, yourself,” she said. “Continue to wash your hands, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds.”
Whitlach also recommends getting a flu shot this fall even though no flu shot is 100% effective.
“No one knows yet how bad the flu season will be,” she said. “But we do know that having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time is dangerous and increases the risk of death.
“Some protection is better than none at all,” she said.
KDMC is expecting its flu vaccine supply in the next several weeks, she said.