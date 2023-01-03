HUNTINGTON — While the new year is guaranteed to bring with it new news for our region, some stories that began in 2022 or earlier continue to develop.
Here’s a look at some topics for which ongoing coverage is expected:
Nucor expected to begin construction of its steel mill in Mason County
Construction on the Nucor steel mill north of Huntington is expected to start in the beginning of 2023, according to company officials.
The company announced in January 2022 its plans to build its new electric arc furnace sheet mill at the Mason County, West Virginia, community of Apple Grove.
Nucor is still in the permitting process. Its revised Corps of Engineers permit application shows the mill development plan includes two electric arc furnaces, a hot strip mill, a cold mill, indoor and outdoor storage facilities, inbound and outbound transportation facilities, air pollution control baghouses, electric substations, a slag processing facility, access roads, material storage areas and stormwater and wastewater treatment facilities. The total construction would occupy about 660 acres of the overall 691-acre site.
The new sheet mill is expected to cost around $2.7 billion and have the capacity to produce 3 million tons of steel annually. It is not expected to be operational until 2024.
Officials examine local flood mitigation efforts
Flood prevention projects for Cabell County and throughout West Virginia received funding in December as the U.S. Senate passed the national defense bill. While the main purpose of the bill is to fund the military, contained within the 4,408-page document is the Water Resources Development Act of 2022, a bill to address water-related challenges across the country.
The bill provides funding for studies of the Huntington floodwall and Fourpole Creek watershed. It also provides additional federal funding for the ongoing Milton floodwall project and will speed up a study on 2016 flooding in West Virginia.
“For West Virginia, projects in communities across our state will receive the resources and support needed to make progress on critical issues, such as addressing flood risk,” U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.
Milton water system’s future uncertain
Milton could see a new relationship between Milton City Council and West Virginia American Water in 2023.
In October 2022, a representative of West Virginia American Water told Milton City Council members during a meeting that the company was interested in purchasing the city’s water system assets. Milton City Council members expressed interest in the project and wanted to learn more, but no action was taken.
In December, the council voted to give West Virginia American Water reasonable access to documents, facilities and personnel related to its water and wastewater utility systems. This would allow West Virginia American Water to make an offer to acquire some or all of Milton’s water and wastewater utility systems.
According to previous reports from The Herald-Dispatch, American Water would offer employment to all the current utility workers, and the offer will also include improvement costs, as the utility company plans to invest in the city’s water lines.
Student progress needed following 2022 NAEP results
West Virginia public school students hit record lows on the U.S. Education Department’s national test for fourth and eighth graders, in the assessment’s first year since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
While national average scores dropped from before the pandemic, the 2022 National Assessment of Education Progress results show West Virginia had some of the steepest declines.
In reading, fourth graders scored a 205 on average, below the 216 national average, and is lower than the averages in 45 other states. It ties with only four states and Washington, D.C., and exceeds no states. In math, fourth graders averaged 226, under the country’s 235.
West Virginia eighth graders averaged a 249 in reading, compared to the nation’s 259. That 249 is lower than 44 other states, tied with five others plus D.C., and higher than none. In eighth grade math, West Virginia students averaged 260, below the nation’s 273.
School districts throughout West Virginia are continuing to try to improve scores through interventionists and variations of in-person and online tutoring.
I-64 constr
uction, including Culloden interchange, continues
Construction is ongoing on I-64, with continued progress expected for the new Culloden interchange. While the interchange construction is expected to take approximately four years to complete, the interchange will allow residents and commuters easier access to I-64 by connecting U.S. 60 with the interstate between Hurricane and Milton.
The project adds another construction zone on Interstate 64 in Cabell and Putnam counties, in addition to the widening of the interstate in Cabell County and a recently opened bridge crossing the Kanawha River between St. Albans and Nitro.
The Culloden project includes the replacement of two existing interstate bridges at the Benedict Road overpass — where the interchange will be developed — with one wide bridge.
Huntington sewer system improvements
Since the Huntington City Council approved a sewer rate increase in December, continued planning and construction could begin to improve Huntington sewer systems in 2023. The rate increases are staggered throughout the next four years, but some details of the changes to come have already been revealed.
Plans include separating stormwater and sewer lines along 3rd and 5th avenues, reducing flooding risk and improving public safety, as well as increasing overall system capacity. Two pumping stations, located on 4th and 13th streets — through which 80% of the sewer system flows — also need extensive renovations.
The cost of the plan is estimated at $200 million. Approximately $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used and $160 million in state and federal grants and loans can be accessed, but only if the council approves a rate increase plan.
Currently, the city’s sewer system is at 98% capacity and under threat of a federal takeover for repeated water quality violations. The Huntington Sanitary Board has said the upgrades would bring the system into compliance with state and federal regulations.
Construction expected to begin for Meadows, Milton, CCCTC
Cabell County Schools officials have said they expect contracts to be awarded and ground broken on new facilities for Meadows Elementary, Milton Elementary and the Cabell County Career Technology Center in the new year.
Renderings of plans for Meadows Elementary, set to move only a couple miles from its current Washington Boulevard location, have already been reviewed by the Cabell County Board of Education, and the project could go out for bid as early as January, and construction beginning as soon as March.
Plans for the new Cabell County Career Technology Center are still in progress, but the board has reviewed some early designs for the new space in the former Sears building at the Huntington Mall. Officials said the project could be put out for bid in February or March, and construction would begin soon after.
Plans have not been reviewed during public board meetings yet for the new Milton Elementary School, but district officials still expect the project to go out for bid as early as March, with construction possibly starting in spring or summer.
All projects are expected to be completed either before or during the 2024-25 school year.
Republican era of Cabell County Commission begins
A transition of power on Jan. 1 brings two Republican commissioners to the table in Cabell County: John Mandt and Liza Caldwell.
The new era of the commission starts with the commission’s first meeting, at 10 a.m. Jan. 12, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Completion expected for four bond projects
Of the eight construction projects that make up the $87.5 million bond approved by voters in 2020, four are expected to be completed in 2023.
Nichols and Hite-Saunders Elementary are each receiving HVAC updates, window replacement and other improvements that should be completed by the 2023-24 school year. District officials said the majority of work at Hite-Saunders is going well, but crews have to wait to replace the main unit of the HVAC system until students are out of school.
Nichols Elementary is also receiving a new safe schools entrance, and while the main construction for the entrance will not begin until students leave for their spring break, it is also expected to be completed before the new school year.
For the high schools, which are both receiving two safe schools entrances each, construction is ongoing. Completion of the first entrance is expected in January for Cabell Midland High and February or March for Huntington High. District officials also said there is a high likelihood the second safe schools entrance for both schools will be completed during summer 2023.
Marshall University’s baseball stadium progresses
With officials from Marshall University stating the new baseball field is expected to be completed before the 2024 baseball season, the majority of the construction will take place in 2023.
Construction began in late 2022 after the university secured $13.8 million in funding from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program presented by Gov. Jim Justice, $8 million from City of Huntington and another $1.7 million from donation pledges.
The stadium site is in the 2200 block of 2nd Avenue in Huntington, behind the softball team’s Dot Hicks Field.
Plans announced to renovate WV Turnpike travel plazas
The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike will be closed beginning Feb. 1, 2023, for demolition and redevelopment.
In May 2022, the Parkways Authority approved a $152 million plan spread over three fiscal years to revamp the Turnpike’s travel plazas. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
The redeveloped plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor trailer fueling options, picnic area and pet relief areas. The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive-thru, increased restroom facilities and bus parking. It will also highlight the Parkways Authority tourist information centers.