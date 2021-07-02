HUNTINGTON — While celebrating the Fourth of July, don’t forget important safety tips.
The City of Huntington sent out reminders of what fireworks are legal and illegal within city limits earlier this week. Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks Companies has also recently released advice to follow when setting off fireworks.
“Retail establishments, whether permanent or temporary in structure, that sell consumer fireworks must be certified with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and must be inspected by the State Fire Marshal’s Office,” city officials said in a news release.
Huntington’s Code Enforcement Unit will also assist with inspections of retail establishments to make sure they have the required city business license and give reminders about placing signs on public rights-of-way, according to the release.
West Virginia state law allows the sale of consumer fireworks, such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortar shells and roman candles. Before the 2016 legislation, only novelty items, like glow worms, party poppers, wire sparklers and other sparkling devices, were allowed for retail sale in the state.
Because state law does not affect the authority of a municipality to prohibit or regulate the use of consumer fireworks within its boundaries, the City of Huntington will continue to prohibit the use of consumer fireworks as outlined in its local ordinances, the release said.
“As the saying goes, if it makes a loud boom or flies into the air, it always has been and will continue to be illegal in the City of Huntington,” said City of Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters in the release. “Residents should leave fireworks to the professionals and attend one of the many public displays in our area instead.”
Over the holiday this weekend, Huntington Police will monitor fireworks displays. Anyone caught discharging consumer fireworks within city limits is subject to fines of up to $500. Illegal fireworks also will be confiscated.
In a June 17 letter, Phantom Fireworks encouraged customers to be considerate of neighbors when using fireworks. The letter was signed by Bill Weimer, vice president of Phantom Fireworks. Some advice was to communicate with those around before shooting a fireworks display in order to give neighbors time to prepare and enjoy the show. The company also advised respecting others’ property by keeping a launch site open and away from nearby properties and clean up any debris from fireworks. Other tips were to have a ready source of water close by in case of emergencies and maintain distance between the launch site and spectators and inhabited buildings.
“It is very important to honor a curfew. Generally professional shows end by 11 pm. Please respect your neighbors by ending at a reasonable time,” the letter said.