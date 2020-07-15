HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center got an exterior facelift Tuesday, even though it’s not currently welcoming patrons for events.
Building manager Gary Cooper was busy touching up paint on the building’s iconic marquee Tuesday in downtown Huntington.
The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center opened to the public May 8, 1928, as the Keith-Albee Theatre. In addition to its striking facade, the theater’s lavish interior was designed by Thomas Lamb, one of America’s greatest theater architects, who did so in the rare “atmospheric style.”
In atmospheric theaters, the auditorium is designed to create the illusion of being entertained outdoors in a magnificent courtyard — a novelty that still enchants audiences even today.