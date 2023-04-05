Dr. Kevin Yingling, Mountain Health Network CEO, presents the health system’s $25,000 donation to the Keith-Albee Board President Bob Plymale and director of development Terry Deppner Hardin on Tuesday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Board President Robert H. Plymale announced on Tuesday that the theater received $25,000 in funding from the Mountain Health Network.
This donation will be used for an infrastructure project scheduled to begin next month that will include basement wall waterproofing and replacing and installing a new water service with a new sprinkler riser.
“This donation follows a $25,000 donation made in November 2021 and represents Mountain Health’s commitment to not only the Keith-Albee but the Huntington community as well. Funding such as this will help to maintain the building’s structural integrity and public safety for guests, performers and employees,” Plymale said in a news release.
Plymale said the COVID-19 pandemic and recent economic conditions have caused prices of materials and labor to increase from the project’s original anticipated costs.
“For almost a century, the Keith Albee has been an icon in the greater Huntington community that draws residents throughout the region to enjoy its many programs. Access to the arts plays an important role in a community’s quality of life. Mountain Health Network is honored to support the Keith Albee and Huntington’s cultural and economic health,” Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, said in the release.
The Keith-Albee is the last fully intact atmospheric theatre designed by Scottish-born American architect Thomas W. Lamb. It opened on May 7, 1928, and took 14 months to construct at the cost of $2 million. Numerous acts featuring famous artists and shows have taken place on its stage.
