Dr. Kevin Yingling, Mountain Health Network CEO, presents the health system’s $25,000 donation to the Keith-Albee Board President Bob Plymale and director of development Terry Deppner Hardin on Tuesday in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Board President Robert H. Plymale announced on Tuesday that the theater received $25,000 in funding from the Mountain Health Network.

This donation will be used for an infrastructure project scheduled to begin next month that will include basement wall waterproofing and replacing and installing a new water service with a new sprinkler riser.

