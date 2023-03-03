BOTH PHOTOS: The Marshall University Symphony Orchestra’s 62nd Young People’s Concert, presented by Marshall University and the Cabell County Board of Education in cooperation with The Woman’s Club of Huntington, takes place on Thursday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center welcomed fifth graders from throughout Cabell County to see the 62nd Young People’s Concert on Thursday.
The concert is a partnership between the Marshall University Symphony Orchestra, the Woman’s Club of Huntington and Cabell County Schools. Fifth graders from Cabell’s public, private and homeschools were invited to attend.
The program was conducted by Marshall University’s Symphonic Orchestra conductor Elizabeth Reed Smith.
It also featured a performance from Isaiah Biehle, a sophomore student of Soli Deo Gloria Homeschool and winner of the YPC Auditions held in January. Biehle performed “Zigeunerweisen” composed by Pable de Sarasate.
