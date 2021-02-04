KENOVA — The Kenova Volunteer Fire Department welcomed a new addition to its fleet last week, a newer fire engine that crew members say will be a great help in the future.
Deputy Chief John Francis said Engine 104, a 2000 model Pierce Quantum, replaces a 40-year-old truck the department had been using, and while 21 years could also be viewed as old, the engine still has a long way to go.
“It still has plenty of life left in it,” Francis said. “I’ve been in the department for 30 years, and I figure that truck will outdo me.”
Francis said the engine was found online, and after purchase, some of the department members picked it up in Virginia.
Chief Jamie Stoner said the purchase of the new engine happened quickly. The department was actually looking for a newer ladder truck, but when they found the fire engine, they couldn’t pass it up.
The purchase was a great deal, Stoner said, adding that the department was able to buy it outright for almost a fifth of the asking price, saving around $35,000.
The engine can hold 750 gallons of water and 40 gallons of foam. The foam mixes with the water and helps put out bigger fires.
Francis explained that a lot of older engines cannot hold foam, so it’s a big deal the department was able to find this one.
Stoner said even the 20-year difference between the old and new engines has great benefits.
“This is an upgrade from the 40-year-old, 1980 model, because it has the updated safety features,” he said. “And we bought some other stuff to put into it, like new handles and stuff, but it’s just a newer and more updated model.”
Francis said the department is still looking to buy a newer ladder truck, saying that addition will hopefully join the department in the coming months.