KENOVA — Kenova's citywide cleanup scheduled for May 2 has been canceled; however, residents are still encouraged to clean the areas in front of their own residences.
To help with that, bins will be placed in the 1500 block of Pine Street from May 2-9, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., for residents to deposit trash.
This service is for residents only and proof of residency will be required. Participants must maintain the required social distance of 6 feet between each other, and must not place trash on the ground. Kenova police officers will be monitoring the area. Questions or concerns can be directed toward 304-453-1571.