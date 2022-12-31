The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative Connection

KENOVA — The Kenova City Council approved the first reading of a proposed rate increase over the next four years for Kenova sewer customers, with the first increase set to take effect in March 2023.

The increase would have sewer customers who use 2,000 gallons or less a month who currently pay the base rate of $35.66 go up to $38.28 on March 10, 2023; $40.66 on Jan. 1, 2024; $43.04 on Jan. 1, 2025; and finally to $45.42 on Jan. 1, 2026.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

