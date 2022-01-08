HUNTINGTON — Almost 30 years after the gruesome murder of 16-year-old Billy Paul Call, the Kenova community continues to petition against the killer’s possibility of parole.
Call was killed Jan 26, 1992, after he was stabbed dozens of times by his 18-year-old cousin Gilbert Edward Cremeans, now 48. His body was left in a boxcar in Kenova. Then-Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Darrell Pratt said there was DNA evidence that showed Call had been raped, although that charge was not pursued as part of a plea deal.
Cremeans pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 1992 and was sentenced to life with mercy by Special Judge Dan C. Robinson.
Hazel Powell of Kenova, Call’s mother, has spoken at parole hearings every year since 2016 and confronts the killer of her son. She hopes the parole board will change the hearings from every year to every three years, but she has moved to a phone call the past two years because of COVID-19 changes.
“I think I did better confronting him (in-person) and to see his face. Do I want to see his face? No, I do not. But, I don’t want to look like a coward down to him,” Powell said. “The truth of it is that if they let him out, he will be a repeated offender. What he did to my son is unspeakable.”
Powell continues to share her son’s story to fight against the chance of parole, but she isn’t alone.
Powell’s friend, Melinda Calhoun of Kenova, has created online petitions since 2016 to collect signatures to present at the parole hearing.
“Hazel is an emotional wreck from all of this. Every year before the holiday she knows the parole is coming up in February. She has to relive this every year,” Calhoun said. “The longer we can keep him in jail, the safer our community can be. I feel that our community is in danger.”
Calhoun created “Keep Gilbert Cremeans in prison,” on change.org and has almost 600 signatures, 400 short of their goal.
When a petition reaches 1,000 signatures, it is more likely to be featured in recommendations on the site.
Change.org is a petition website that allows citizens to collect signatures for causes they care about. Visitors who sign the petition must leave their name, address, and email to make sure the signatures are not fake.
Calhoun said the petitions will continue because she thinks the response from the community has helped the decision of parole in the past.
Comments posted on the petition are from Kenova residents, family members, Billy’s childhood friends and petition supporters, varying from remembering when this happened, their relationship to Billy and that they think Cremeans should not be offered parole.
The petition will be mailed to the parole board Jan. 14 to present in the Feb. 8. parole hearing.
“The man is sick. If he ever gets out in public, if they let him, I know in my soul and heart that he will do this again,” Powell said.
The petition can be viewed online at https://www.change.org/p/keep-gilbert-cremeans-in-prison.