KENOVA — Rollins Funeral Home celebrated a century of service to the families of Ceredo-Kenova and surrounding areas Saturday.
The funeral home was established in 1922 and is now owned by the third generation of the Rollins family, who serves the community and helps families through loss and tragedy.
"We have always considered it family helping family," said Patti Rollins, president and owner of Rollins Funeral Home.
She said her grandfather, Walter F. Rollins Sr., started the funeral home on the corner of 19th and Chestnut streets in Kenova, where it still stands today.
"We have been on this same corner for 100 years," Patti Rollins said. "After my papaw started it, my father, Harold E. Rollins Sr., joined him, then his brother Walter 'Lefty' Rollins Jr. joined them, and then in the early 1970s, my mother, Lucy Hatten Rollins, joined my dad. My parents later bought out my Uncle Lefty, who was in the state Legislature for years."
Patti Rollins said her dad died in 1982 and her mother and two brothers, Harold E. “Hal” Rollins Jr. and Walter Dale Rollins, took over. Walter Dale Rollins left the business and Patti Rollins said she joined her mom and brother to run the business.
"In 2009, Mom passed," she said. "My brother passed in 2014, and now I am the only one left of the original Rollins clan."
Patti Rollins said Dave Amos is the lead embalmer, director and licensee-in-charge, while Tim Bias is vice president, embalmer and director.
"Tim is also the mayor of Kenova," she said. "Donna Akers is our administrative assistant, and Skylar Ratcliff is our attendant."
The funeral home does pre-funeral planning and offers many services to the community.
"We provide full funeral services, one-day funeral services, memorial services and a complete offering of cremation services," Patti Rollins said. "We are proud of our tradition, our facilities and the services we provide."
Pat LeMaster has lived in Kenova, right across the street from the funeral home, for the past 54 years.
"Lucy Rollins was the best neighbor you could ever have," LeMaster said. "She took me under her wing when I was 16 and was a big influence in my life."
LeMaster called the funeral home the "heart of the community."
"When we are grieving and need somebody, they have always been here for us," she said. "I've had several family members served by this compassionate and wonderful funeral home."
One of those family members was her daughter, Judi Blake, who lost her 9-day-old baby in 2008.
"Their compassion was unreal," said Blake, 49, of Kenova. "They are very professional, and they are synonymous with honesty and integrity. I have nothing but the utmost respect and love for the Rollins family."
Patti Rollins said the community support and loyalty is something you only see in families.
"We have buried generations of families and like to say it's family serving family," she said. "That's the reason we wanted to have this celebration. It’s our way to say thank you for your support over the past 100 years."
Saturday's celebration included a cornhole tournament, games, hot dogs, and giveaways from the funeral home as well as other area family-owned businesses that partnered with the funeral home for the event, which included Griffith & Feil Soda Fountain, C-K Florist, Holy Smokes BBQ, Whimsy on Walnut by Fran Scites, Evaroni’s Pizza, Girlfriends & Sister Chics, Bulldog Graphix and Rocco’s Ristorante.
"We are all one big family here in this small Wayne County community, and we always try to help each other," Patti Rollins said.