KENOVA — More than 500 arrests were made by Kenova police officers in 2021, up nearly 37% compared to the previous years, according to the town’s chief of police.
Among those arrests, Bob Sullivan, chief of the Kenova Police Department, said the biggest contributor to arrest have been for theft and burglary crimes.
“As far as the investigations go, we’ve had some issues in town with major theft and burglary — they’ve gone up about 45%,” Sullivan said.
The number of other crimes decreased during 2021, Sullivan recently told the Kenova Town Council. He also encouraged council members to look at numbers and not just percentages because when looking at low numbers of a crime, a small increase could be portrayed as a large percentage increase.
Sullivan said the department is continuing to work hard through the COVID-19 pandemic, even when some officers are out of commission due to contracting the disease themselves.
In 2021, the department recovered every reported stolen vehicle, Sullivan said.
“We’re recovering a lot of stolen vehicles. We’re recovering in the city double than what we’ve actually had stolen, but we did recover all of our stolen vehicles,” he said.
The department received 12,676 calls to dispatch, which includes some called with Ceredo Police Department since April 2021.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
