KENOVA — While the snow and ice storms from the past week have continued to leave thousands without power, some facilities losing electricity are leaving residents without running water.
Kenova Water Works was affected by the power outage, which has resulted in many residents being without water or having to deal with low water pressure.
The Kenova Police Department released a statement explaining that workers attempted to prepare for the storms by filling storage tanks completely, hoping they would outlast the bad weather, but the water ran out Wednesday night.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the KPD said the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security had provided a temporary power generator to provide some power to the water facility, and the water company has leased a portable power plant to power the remainder of the facility.
Kenova Mayor Tim Bias said he expected most people to have water restored by the afternoon, and everyone should have power within the next 24 hours.
Bias posted on Facebook around 1 p.m. Thursday that workers were hooking up the generator and hoped to have power restored by 3 p.m., but refilling the tanks was expected to take time.
“It will take a little time to produce enough water to fill our system, but we will operate round-the-clock till water is restored completely,” the post reads.
West Virginia American Water also released an update Wednesday morning, stating they estimated about 400 customers through Huntington, Salt Rock and Lincoln County are experiencing low water pressure or water outages related to power outages.
American Water’s release said they had addressed 36 remote facility power outages in the past 24 hours and were continuing to work on the remaining 16 with the state National Guard, West Virginia Emergency Management and Cabell County Emergency Management.
Megan Hannah, external affairs manager for American Water, said the company could not give official estimates for when everyone would have water restored because they are working with Appalachian Power and its parent company, American Electric Power, to restore power to their facilities.
Hannah also said the water outage could have been worse, but the power outage affected booster stations and pressure reducing valves instead of the main water facility. This means there were roughly 400 customers without power compared to a potential water outage for more than 44,000 people.
“To have one customer without water is too many,” she said, “but to have 400 out of 44,000 is a much better scenario than we could have predicted.”
American Water is asking those who have their water restored to boil any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation for 24 hours after water is restored. They advise boiling the water for at least 1 minute to kill bacteria or other organisms in the water, and then cool before using.