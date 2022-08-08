The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA — A man was charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and more after being accused of breaking into a Kenova office building twice in July.

Timothy Ratcliffe, 42, was arrested July 31 after West Virginia State Police received a complaint of breaking and entering in Kenova and found stolen property in his residence, court documents said.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

