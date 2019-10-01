The surviving relatives of U.S. Army Cpl. Joseph Akers never believed a day would come when he’d return to American soil.
The 23-year-old Akers was killed in November 1944 during a battle near Grosshau, Germany, while serving with the Army’s 803rd Tank Destroyer Battalion.
Seventy-five years later, his remains will be buried at Arlington National Cemetary in Arlington, Va., at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
“It’ll be a great thing for him to be buried in Arlington knowing that he’s back here and not in a foreign country. He’s been on foreign ground ever since he was killed,” said Akers’ nephew, Michael Adkins.
“Now he finally gets to come home.”
Adkins, 69, is the only living veteran on Akers’ side of the family. He served in the Vietnam War. He was given several personal belongings of his late uncle, including some pictures, military letters, his Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
He said he won’t be able to attend the ceremony for medical reasons, but there will be no shortage of extended family members on hand for the funeral ceremony to be held at Arlington Memorial Chapels.
“We’re expecting around 50 family members to be in attendance, which is a better turnout than we could have ever expected,” family spokesperson Betty Aldrich said.
A Facebook group for the family made it easy to get the word out, she added. Others not on the social media site were contacted by phone or e-mail once a date was set for the ceremony.
Aldrich, an Indiana native, will attend and said other family members will travel to Arlington from Wisconsin, Georgia, Virginia, Indiana, and North Carolina to be at the ceremony.
“It’s very exciting that he’s being brought home,” Aldrich said. “It’s taken a lot of work to get everything sorted out, but with the help of the Army and my family we’ve been able to accomplish it.”
According to previous Herald-Dispatch reports, an American investigation team found remains inside the remnants of an American tank destroyer near Grosshau in 1947.
The remains were later designated ‘X-6852 Neuville’ but were declared unidentifiable and were interred at U.S. Military Cemetery Draguignan, France, present-day Rhone American Cemetery.
They remained in question until November 2018 when the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency announced they had identified the remains as those of Cpl. Joseph Akers of Kenova.